SWAT responds after pursuit suspect runs into home in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The man who ran from a traffic stop in Chula Vista and holed up in a house in the 1400 block of Camellia Court has surrendered peaceably, a sheriff's lieutenant says.

Deputies also took two other people into custody in the area, he says.

The detainees' names are not immediately available.

