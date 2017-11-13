Sinkhole prompts road closures in Escondido neighborhood - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sinkhole prompts road closures in Escondido neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - Water service was disrupted to nearby homes Monday in Escondido after a geyser erupted.

It sprouted after a water main broke off Chestnut Drive and Chestnut Street.

A big mess was left behind, as a sinkhole opened and roads were closed.

As of 10:30 a.m., roads were still closed in the area due to the sinkhole that crews are working to repair.

