Take your taste buds on a trip at the World Eats event

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — This Wednesday you can take your taste buds on a trip to try 13 different countries at San Diego Magazine's World Eats event.
Giving Morning Extra a preview that includes rainbow-colored dumpling is senior editor of San Diego Magazine Archana Ram.
The November issue of the magazine is a global cuisine guide of 93 restaurants that specialize in cuisine from around the world.
The inaugural World Eats party at the Museum of Contemporary Art will feature 19 restaurants representing 13 different countries including the following:
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
CHINA
ETHIOPIA
GREECE
ITALY
Cucina SORELLA
Officine Buona Forchetta
JAPAN
MEXICO
Aquí es Texcoco
Karina's Ceviches & More
PERU
Café Secret
Panca Peruvian Cuisine & Rotisserie
Pisco Rotisserie and Cevicheria
SOUTH AFRICA
SPAIN
TAIWAN
THAILAND
