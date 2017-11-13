Take your taste buds on a trip at the World Eats event - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Take your taste buds on a trip at the World Eats event

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — This Wednesday you can take your taste buds on a trip to try 13 different countries at San Diego Magazine's World Eats event.

Giving Morning Extra a preview that includes rainbow-colored dumpling is senior editor of San Diego Magazine Archana Ram.   

The November issue of the magazine is a global cuisine guide of 93 restaurants that specialize in cuisine from around the world. 

The inaugural World Eats party at the Museum of Contemporary Art will feature 19 restaurants representing 13 different countries including the following:    

ARGENTINA 

Pampas Argentine Grill 

BRAZIL 

Sabor de Vida Brazilian Grill 

CHINA 

Dumpling Inn  
Steamy Piggy 

ETHIOPIA 

Muzita Abyssinian Bistro 

GREECE 

Georgia's Greek Cuisine 

ITALY 

Cucina SORELLA  
Officine Buona Forchetta 

JAPAN 

Rakiraki Ramen 

MEXICO 

Aquí es Texcoco 
Karina's Ceviches & More 

PERU 

Café Secret 
Panca Peruvian Cuisine & Rotisserie 
Pisco Rotisserie and Cevicheria 

SOUTH AFRICA 

Malted Diner 

SPAIN 

Cafe Sevilla 
Cueva Bar 

TAIWAN 

Iceskimo 

THAILAND 

Saffron Thai 

