Take your taste buds on a trip at the World Eats event

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — This Wednesday you can take your taste buds on a trip to try 13 different countries at San Diego Magazine's World Eats event.

Giving Morning Extra a preview that includes rainbow-colored dumpling is senior editor of San Diego Magazine Archana Ram.

The November issue of the magazine is a global cuisine guide of 93 restaurants that specialize in cuisine from around the world.

The inaugural World Eats party at the Museum of Contemporary Art will feature 19 restaurants representing 13 different countries including the following:

ARGENTINA

Pampas Argentine Grill

BRAZIL

Sabor de Vida Brazilian Grill

CHINA

Dumpling Inn

Steamy Piggy

ETHIOPIA

Muzita Abyssinian Bistro

GREECE

Georgia's Greek Cuisine

ITALY

Cucina SORELLA

Officine Buona Forchetta

JAPAN

Rakiraki Ramen

MEXICO

Aquí es Texcoco

Karina's Ceviches & More

PERU

Café Secret

Panca Peruvian Cuisine & Rotisserie

Pisco Rotisserie and Cevicheria

SOUTH AFRICA

Malted Diner

SPAIN

Cafe Sevilla

Cueva Bar

TAIWAN

Iceskimo

THAILAND

Saffron Thai