Water-transmission break leaves Pacific Beach shops without plumbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A break in a water-transmission line left several Pacific Beach shops without plumbing service Monday afternoon.

The ruptured 30-inch-diameter pipeline near the intersection of Damon Avenue and Mission Bay Drive began overflowing shortly before 1 p.m., city spokesman Arian Collins said. It took crews about a half-hour to deactivate the failed line.

"As a result of the shutdown, there were reports of low water pressure in several parts of the city," Collins said.

As of mid-afternoon, three businesses were without water service.

There was no immediate estimate for when repairs will be complete.

