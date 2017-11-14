Fisherman reports seeing a body in Upper Otay Lake

OTAY MESA (CNS) - A fisherman reported seeing what appeared to be a body in Upper Otay Lake Tuesday afternoon.

The sighting at the reservoir east of Chula Vista was reported shortly after 2 p.m., according to police.

Patrol officers investigated and, unable to confirm or discount the report, called in city lifeguards. By the time the dive team got to the lake, however, it was getting too late for an effective underwater search, said Jose Ysea, a spokesman for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The divers planned to return for a thorough search on Wednesday, Ysea said.