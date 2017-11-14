Fisherman reports seeing a body in Upper Otay Lake - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fisherman reports seeing a body in Upper Otay Lake

Posted: Updated:

OTAY MESA (CNS) - A fisherman reported seeing what appeared to be a body in Upper Otay Lake Tuesday afternoon.

The sighting at the reservoir east of Chula Vista was reported shortly after 2 p.m., according to police.

Patrol officers investigated and, unable to confirm or discount the report, called in city lifeguards. By the time the dive team got to the lake, however, it was getting too late for an effective underwater search, said Jose Ysea, a spokesman for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The divers planned to return for a thorough search on Wednesday, Ysea said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.