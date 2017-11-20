The Winston Box offers trendy styles for big guys - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Winston Box offers trendy styles for big guys

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Best known for his role of 'Damian' in the movie, 'Mean Girls,' actor, writer, director and comedian, Daniel Franzese shows off some new fashion for a bigger guy.

Daniel has his own clothing line for big and tall men.

Daniel says men have long had big-and-tall shops to turn to, but young shoppers say they don’t find the trendy clothes they crave there.

The Winston Box, is a clothing subscription service “for guys with some junk in the trunk.” 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.