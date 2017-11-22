When Ramona was turkey capital of the world - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

When Ramona was turkey capital of the world

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —  Ramona may be known for its horses and country living, but this Thanksgiving the town is reclaiming an old title. 

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits the turkey capital of the world.  

If you'd like to gobble up some Ramona history at the Guy B. Woodward Museum, click here.   

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.