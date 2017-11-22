San Diego stores that will open on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving meals were provided to the needy around San Diego County Wednesday, one day ahead of the holiday.
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash in the Mountain View section of San Diego and police detained the driver, who fled the scene on foot after the vehicle struck a house.
U.S. and Japanese ships and aircraft were searching in the Philippine Sea on Thursday for three sailors missing since a U.S. Navy aircraft crashed a day earlier.
A decomposing body found inside a 55-gallon barrel that was floating in the San Diego Bay last month has been identified.
The always-heated topic of whether to begin holiday shopping on Thanksgiving Day will be raised again Thursday, as many chain stores will open their doors around San Diego one day before the so-called "Black Friday."
Temperature records were smashed across San Diego County Wednesday as the region hit the expected peak of a mini heat wave.
Ramona may be known for its horses and country living, but this Thanksgiving the town is reclaiming an old title.
The site of the blaze was the subject of a contested vote just last week in which the Escondido City Council voted 3-2 to approve a housing project, "The Villages," which would see 380 new homes built on the 109 acres of the abandoned golf course and country club.
A San Diego State University student who died in September when she was struck by a car while attempting to cross Interstate 8 on foot had consumed at least eight shots of rum and had a blood-alcohol content of 0.29 percent, according to a coroner's report released Wednesday.
Three men were arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly firing shots in a Vista neighborhood then opening fire on responding sheriff's deputies.