Initiative to repeal the gas tax increase begins with signature gathering

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Backers of an initiative to repeal the recent increase to the gas tax and vehicle registration fee will begin gathering signatures Monday in San Diego.

Former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio and Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox are also set to appear at the event outside the studios of KOGO-AM (600).

"Sacramento politicians really crossed the line with these massive car and gas tax hikes and we intend to give taxpayers the chance to reverse that decision with this initiative," said DeMaio, chairman of Reform California, a political action committee that opposes tax increases and proposes efficiency reforms to fix problems."

SB 1, signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown April 28, increases the gasoline excise tax by 12 cents a gallon, the diesel fuel excise tax 20 cents per gallon, the sales tax on diesel to 5.75 percent, and raises the vehicle registration fee $25 - $175, depending on the value of the vehicle on Jan. 1.

The revenue from the tax and registration fee increases will be used to repair roads, highways and bridges and improve public transportation, Brown said, a claim challenged by supporters of the repeal initiative.

"California drivers will have safer, less congested roads thanks to SB 1," according to Fix Our Roads, a coalition of business, labor and transportation organizations that supported the bill.

"Every single community in California will receive funding to make road safety improvements, fill potholes, and repair local streets, freeways, bridges and overpasses. And SB 1 comes with strict accountability requirements to reduce bureaucracy and ensure funds only go to transportation."

Valid signatures from 365,880 registered voters -- 5 percent of the total votes cast for governor in the 2014 general election -- must be submitted by Jan. 8 to qualify the measure for the November 2018 ballot, according to Secretary of State Alex Padilla.