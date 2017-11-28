Messy Mystery: Who keeps dumping trash in this neighborhood?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A News 8 viewer contacted us about a messy situation in his Encanto neighborhood.

He says people are always dumping junk on his street with broken appliances, used carpeting, old cushions and more making up huge pile of trash on Bluebird Street in Encanto.

"This is the third time I've seen something like this," said Vladimir Medenica who called News 8 to take a look.

He's beyond frustrated that his neighborhood has become an illegal dumping ground.

"And they don't mind dumping in the middle of the street - blocking one lane or the whole street," said Medenica. "It happens all the time."

Neighbors say they've called the police, but since no one actually sees the dumping taking place, there's nothing officers can do.

"You give up after a while," said neighbor Ron Clark. "That's about the worst I've seen it, but I've also seen couches and stuff like that."

Clark says neighbors organized meetings to discuss the dumping, but says he stopped going because no one can come up with a solution to stop it.

The city came out Tuesday morning and picked up the pile trash. In fact, they picked up a lot of illegally dumped items not just in Encanto, but all over the city.

"It happens all the time," said Environmental Services Director Mario Sierra. "In fact, we have crews driving city streets every day picking up illegal dumping."

Sierra says, unfortunately his crews can't be everywhere at once - so he's asking for citizens to help and be an extra sets of eyes and ears. He says if you see illegal dumping try to get pictures and a license plate number and report it immediately. Because if the person is dumping now, chances are good they'll do it again.

"They don't want to pay fees for the landfill - whether it's the inconvenience to take the extra drive - or just the cost of taking it to the landfill and doing it right," said Sierra.

Medenica hopes whoever dumped trash on Bluebird Street will be caught soon to keep his neighborhood safe and clean.

"This is just lack of education, I think - a lack of respect for others," he said.