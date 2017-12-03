Fire tears through Bay Ho garage - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire tears through Bay Ho garage

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A fire tore through the garage of a home in the Bay Ho area Sunday night.

It broke out around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Wyandotte Avenue near the garage of a home before spreading to the garage itself and eventually to a portion of the home.

Crews worked quickly to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the home and neighboring properties.

The homeowner said a neighbor alerted him to the fire outside his home and he was able to evacuate. 

Crews were still on the scene around 6:30 p.m. but said they were hopeful that the homeowner would be able to return to his home later Sunday night.

No injuries were reported. 

News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from the scene with the latest details.  

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.