Fire tears through Bay Ho garage

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A fire tore through the garage of a home in the Bay Ho area Sunday night.
It broke out around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Wyandotte Avenue near the garage of a home before spreading to the garage itself and eventually to a portion of the home.
Crews worked quickly to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the home and neighboring properties.
The homeowner said a neighbor alerted him to the fire outside his home and he was able to evacuate.
Crews were still on the scene around 6:30 p.m. but said they were hopeful that the homeowner would be able to return to his home later Sunday night.
No injuries were reported.
Fire broke out near the 5 and 52.. homeowner says it started next to his garage...@CBS8 pic.twitter.com/4cA2BozoYa— Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) December 4, 2017
Volunteers of all ages turned into Santa's little helpers to make sure every child gets a gift this holiday season. They put together around 1,500 "friendship stockings" stuffed to the brim with toys and other essential items. Kids for Community hosted the event and received around $20,000 of supplies from various organizations. The stockings will be passed out to low income and homeless families in San Diego.
An elderly man and his caretaker had to be rescued from a house fire in Del Mar on Sunday, authorities said.
The Aztecs have finally gotten word on their bowl game. San Diego State players will head to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on Army West Point in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 12:30 p.m. PST
An 84-year-old Escondido man was found safely Sunday after disappearing from his porch, police said.
Gunfire was aimed at California Highway Patrol officers in Vista, as two suspects led them a car chase to Bonsall, officers said Sunday.
The National Weather Service predicts powerful Santa Ana winds and low humidity to take hold in Southern California over the next week, increasing the risk of wildfires throughout the region.
Two men were injured early Sunday in what police believe is a gang-related shooting in a park near City Heights.
A Rancho Santa Fe family is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest of at least two men who burglarized their home while they were away this weekend.
Residents in Mira Mesa are on edge after a pair of sexual assaults on teenage girls that police said may have been perpetrated by the same man.