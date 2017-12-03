Fire tears through Bay Ho garage

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A fire tore through the garage of a home in the Bay Ho area Sunday night.

It broke out around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Wyandotte Avenue near the garage of a home before spreading to the garage itself and eventually to a portion of the home.

Crews worked quickly to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the home and neighboring properties.

The homeowner said a neighbor alerted him to the fire outside his home and he was able to evacuate.

Crews were still on the scene around 6:30 p.m. but said they were hopeful that the homeowner would be able to return to his home later Sunday night.

No injuries were reported.

News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from the scene with the latest details.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.