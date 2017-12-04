Cement spill prompts lane closure in Barrio Logan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cement spill prompts lane closure in Barrio Logan

A spill of wet concrete from a truck has forced the closure of all lanes of northbound state Route 15 just north of Interstate 5 in Southcrest pending cleanup, according to the California Highway Patrol.

