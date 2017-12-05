Marine in coma after saving crash victim in Japan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A Southern California marine is fighting for his life after saving a life overseas.

Master Sergeant Hector Trujillo was hit by a car in Japan moments after he came across a car crash on an expressway and pushed another man to safety.

Master Sgt. Trujillo has served for more than 20 years and is currently in a hospital bed at Naval Medical Center in a medically induced coma.

Trujillo’s best friend, Jason Texeira, said it was Trujillo’s selfless nature is what that landed him in the hospital.

Last Friday, the father of three and who is currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan, witnessed a crash on an expressway and stopped to help. As he pushed a local man out of harm’s way, a car hit him.

Trujillo suffered a skull fracture as well as spinal injuries. He was flown from Japan to San Diego over the weekend.

On Facebook, his wife wrote, “His selflessness and quick reaction showed his true heroism. My heart is aching so, so much. Please, if you all can continue to pray for my sweetheart.”

Texeira started an online campaign to help raise money to cover the family’s expenses as they gather at his bedside.

According to Texeira, Trujillo’s oldest son serves in the Air Force, another child is in college and their youngest is in high school.

“We just want him to pull through,” he said.

Texeira said his friend had received orders to come to Camp Pendleton so the family was preparing to move to San Diego.

They have many relatives in Southern California. His wife will fly from Japan to be with her husband next week.

Anyone wanting to contribute can do so via Go Fund a Hero, Support Our Everyday Heroes website.