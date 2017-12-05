Give challenged youth a golden ticket at Wacky Wonka's Wonderland

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Center for Children is pulling out all the stops this weekend to treat a group of deserving local youngsters an unforgettable holiday celebration.

The Wacky Wonderland, this Saturday, December 10, at the SDCC main campus in Linda Vista, is giving kids around town who are in a tough spot a chance to feel good, celebrate the holiday and open a few gifts.

Wacky Willy Wonka (Joe Binning in the civilian world) joined News 8's Heather Myers on Tuesday to talk about the event and why it holds a special place in his heart.

In addition to Wonka providing candy and magical fun, Santa and a crew of elves will ride into the event in a Vespa motorcade. There will also be a bounce house and other entertainment.

All you need to do to get into the event is bring a new, unwrapped toy or a $25 gift card from the center's holiday wish list or money donation.

The Center provides evidence-based therapeutic, educational, foster care and transition services to children and families struggling with mental, emotional and behavioral disorders. challenged youth a golden ticket at Wacky Wonka's Wonderland.