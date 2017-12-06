San Diego County has the 4th largest homeless population in the nation

A pair of earthquakes centered in the East County highlands shook the San Diego area in quick succession late Wednesday afternoon.
The San Diego Convention Center Wednesday reported a $1.1 billion economic impact on the region during the fiscal year that ended June 30, about the same as the previous fiscal year.
A verdict was announced Wednesday afternoon in a lawsuit filed against the City of San Diego by the wife of former mayor Roger Hedgecock.
A large plume of smoke from a fire burning in Mexico was visible in several parts of San Diego County as of Wednesday.
San Diego County has the fourth largest population of homeless people in the United States, according to a government report released Wednesday.
A University of San Diego alumna is among several women gracing the cover of Time magazine's "Person of the Year" issue, released Wednesday, as "The Silence Breakers" who spoke out about sexual violence and helped spark a worldwide movement to hold abusers accountable.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Do you love your job? Is it the best place to work at? According to Glassdoor's list of best places to work in 2018, Facebook came in at number one. The rankings are based on current and former workers. Top 10 Best Places to Work in 2018: Facebook Brain & Company Boston Consulting Group In-N-Out Burger Google lululemon HubSpot World Wide Technology St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Ultimate Sof...
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Do you love your job? Is it the best place to work at? According to Glassdoor's list of best places to work in 2018, Facebook came in at number one. The rankings are based on current and former workers. Top 10 Best Places to Work in 2018: Facebook Brain & Company Boston Consulting Group In-N-Out Burger Google lululemon HubSpot World Wide Technology St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Ultimate Sof...
A four-legged prowler, on the loose in the North County, is raising concerns among residents unsure of what to do when wildlife gets too close for comfort.
Cake, I Love You - that is how we feel at News 8, but it is also the title of Jill O'Connor's new book.