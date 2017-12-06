105th birthday party is really a celebration of love

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you're searching for the fountain of youth - a great grandmother in the South Bay is willing to show you her secret to success in Wednesday's Zevely Zone.

When Illuminada Ditona turned 98 years old her family celebrated like there was no tomorrow.

Not only was there a tomorrow, seven additional birthdays followed and now, she's 105.

"We celebrate every single year," said Jenny who is one of the 89 grandkids and great grandkids who love a matriarch known for being "very, very giving"

Nita, one of Illuminada's seven children, says her mother married in the Philippines at the age of 14 where she grew up on her wits.

A born risk-taker, Illuminada once saved her husband's life by lying to an occupying army saying they were brother and sister and their two young sons were their brothers.

Known for her beauty and brains, Illuminada is now revered for her longevity. She says her secret is her choice of food which includes a fermented, salty fish sauce that she puts on her rice and vegetables every day.

That stuff will make your eyes water - and so will the love that fills this family.

When Illuminada turned her 105th birthday cake around one of her family members joked that it said "501 years old."

Who knows? With another spoonful of secret sauce, this party may never end.