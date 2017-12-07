Lilac Fire: Closure information for San Diego County schools

UPDATE as of Saturday, December 9, 2017: SDCOE and local school districts will be monitoring fire, winds, and utilities throughout the weekend and make school closure decisions as appropriate. The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) will share updates about which schools will be closed on Monday, Dec. 11, if any, on their website, on Twitter and Facebook.
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Due to the dangerous conditions created by the Lilac Fire near Fallbrook, several schools will be suspend classes on Friday.
The San Diego County Office of Education cited forecasted Santa Ana winds and possible power outages for additional reasons for the closures.
Their statement read in part:
The safety and security of students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county.
The San Diego County Office of Education announced additional school closures for Friday, Dec. 8. Updated Friday, December 8., at 12:50 p.m.
Other closures:
University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences San Marcos Campus
District Websites:
Warner Unified School District
On Thursday, Bonsall Unified successfully evacuated Bonsall Elementary, Sullivan Middle, and Bonsall High schools due to mandatory evacuation notices issued for the Lilac Fire.
California State University San Marcos also announced a campus closure effective 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. All classes, campus events and non-essential business operations are canceled for both the San Marcos and CSUSM at Temecula campuses. CSUSM’s Center for Children and Families will also be closed. CSUSM Housing will remain open.
Also, the Palomar Community College District announced Palomar College will be closed on Friday, December 8 due to wildfires within the District, and all classes and campus events are cancelled for all sites and facilities.
As diminishing winds and higher humidity levels assisted crews in slowing the Lilac Fire's growth Friday, authorities reduced mandatory evacuation orders to warnings in several areas.
SDCOE and local school districts will be monitoring fire, winds, and utilities throughout the weekend and make school closure decisions as appropriate.
An extreme weather event with high winds and dry conditions is underway in select areas of San Diego County.
Firefighters in Southern California were on high alert for dangerous fire potential even before the first blazes broke out.
A magnitude-3.1 earthquake struck near Julian in East County today, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
As flames raged throughout the night, evacuees of the Lilac Fire wondered if they would have anything to return home to.
