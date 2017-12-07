Lilac Fire: Closure information for San Diego County schools - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lilac Fire: Closure information for San Diego County schools

UPDATE as of Saturday, December 9, 2017: SDCOE and local school districts will be monitoring fire, winds, and utilities throughout the weekend and make school closure decisions as appropriate. The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) will share updates about which schools will be closed on Monday, Dec. 11, if any, on their website, on Twitter and Facebook.

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Due to the dangerous conditions created by the Lilac Fire near Fallbrook, several schools will be suspend classes on Friday. 

The San Diego County Office of Education cited forecasted Santa Ana winds and possible power outages for additional reasons for the closures. 

Their statement read in part: 

The safety and security of students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county.

The San Diego County Office of Education announced additional school closures for Friday, Dec. 8. Updated Friday, December 8., at 12:50 p.m. 

  • Bella Mente Montessori Academy (charter school)
  • Bonsall Unified School District
  • Carlsbad Unified School District
  • Classical Academy and Classical Academy High School (charter schools)
  • Coastal Academy (charter school)
  • Epiphany Prep: Escondido campus (charter school)
  • Escondido Charter High School (charter school)
  • Fallbrook Union Elementary School District
  • Fallbrook Union High School District
  • Guajome Park Academy (charter school)
  • Heritage K-8 Charter (charter school)
  • Julian Union Elementary School District
  • Julian Union High School District
  • Momentum Learning juvenile court and community schools (operated by SDCOE: Youth Day Center, Breaking Cycles North County, Innovations Academy of Empowerment, North County Technology Academy
  • Mountain Empire Unified School District
  • North County Academy (SDCOE-operated school)
  • North County Trade Tech High School (charter school)
  • Oceanside Unified School District
  • San Marcos Unified School District
  • Scholarship Prep (charter school)
  • Spencer Valley School District
  • Vista Unified School District
  • Warner Unified School District

Other closures:

  • Escondido Charter High School
  • Escondido K-8 Heritage Charter School
  • Children's Paradise Preschool at 145 N. Melrose Dr. Ste 100, Vista, Ca 92083
  • Children's Paradise Preschool at 990 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, CA 92024
  • Children's Paradise Preschool at 2017-A Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA 92058

University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences San Marcos Campus 

District Websites: 

On Thursday, Bonsall Unified successfully evacuated Bonsall Elementary, Sullivan Middle, and Bonsall High schools due to mandatory evacuation notices issued for the Lilac Fire.

California State University San Marcos also announced a campus closure effective 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7 through Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. All classes, campus events and non-essential business operations are canceled for both the San Marcos and CSUSM at Temecula campuses. CSUSM’s Center for Children and Families will also be closed. CSUSM Housing will remain open.

Also, the Palomar Community College District announced Palomar College will be closed on Friday, December 8 due to wildfires within the District, and all classes and campus events are cancelled for all sites and facilities. 

RELATED COVERAGE  

  

