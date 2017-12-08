Brush fire sparks off I-8 in Descanso

DESCANSO (CNS) - As firefighters battled the 4,100-acre Lilac Fire burning in San Diego's North County, a new brush fire broke out Friday in the East County near Interstate 8 in Descanso, authorities said.
Dubbed the Sweetwater Fire, the blaze erupted about 9:30 a.m. south of I- 8 just west of Japatul Valley Road, according to Cleveland National Forest firefighters.
Cal Fire spokesman Kendal Bortisser reported it was 15 acres, but the Cleveland National Forest, which originally said it was 10 acres, later downgraded it to 8 acres and holding.
The blaze broke out minutes before county officials briefed reporters on the Lilac Fire, which erupted for unknown reasons at about 11:25 a.m. Thursday just west of Interstate 15 and north of Lilac Road in Pala Mesa amid gusty, arid weather.
Strong and gusty Santa Ana winds drove the Lilac Fire on Thursday and most of the county remained under a "red flag" wildfire warning today due to the winds and low humidity levels. But those conditions were somewhat improved today with weaker winds and higher humidity levels, though the fire threat was still heightened.
Check back for updates on this developing story
Firefighters battled a fast-moving wildfire that tore across thousands of acres near Fallbrook and was moving toward Oceanside as it destroyed dozens of homes and threatened hundreds of others, injured several people, closed roads and schools and prompted widespread evacuations.
Cleveland National Forest firefighters are responding by land and air to a vegetation fire off of Interstate 8 in Descanso.
At least 25 horses died Thursday when flames from the wind- driven Lilac Fire swept through the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall, where nearly 500 horses are stabled, officials said.
Approximately 25 race horses were killed when a wildfire engulfed about eight barns at a training center in northeast San Diego County, the California Horse Racing Board said. Other horses that were in surrounding pastures remained unaccounted for.
To support disaster recovery efforts, Uber is providing a free ride (up to $50) to or from evacuation centers in San Diego/Murrieta.
Santa Ana winds driving six major wildfires in Southern California -- including the 4,100-acre Lilac Fire burning near Fallbrook and Oceanside -- were expected to weaken Friday before strengthening again over the weekend, forecasters said.
A double-homicide investigation is underway Friday and a 49-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of shooting and killing his brother and his brother's girlfriend inside a home in unincorporated Vista, sheriff's officials said today.
A brush fire driven by gusty winds that have plagued Southern California all week exploded rapidly Thursday north of San Diego, destroying dozens of mobile homes in a retirement community and killing race horses at an elite training facility.
An extreme weather event with high winds and dry conditions is underway in select areas of San Diego County.
Due to the dangerous conditions created by the Lilac Fire near Fallbrook, several schools will be suspend classes on Friday.