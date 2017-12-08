Brush fire sparks off I-8 in Descanso

DESCANSO (CNS) - As firefighters battled the 4,100-acre Lilac Fire burning in San Diego's North County, a new brush fire broke out Friday in the East County near Interstate 8 in Descanso, authorities said.



Dubbed the Sweetwater Fire, the blaze erupted about 9:30 a.m. south of I- 8 just west of Japatul Valley Road, according to Cleveland National Forest firefighters.



Cal Fire spokesman Kendal Bortisser reported it was 15 acres, but the Cleveland National Forest, which originally said it was 10 acres, later downgraded it to 8 acres and holding.



The blaze broke out minutes before county officials briefed reporters on the Lilac Fire, which erupted for unknown reasons at about 11:25 a.m. Thursday just west of Interstate 15 and north of Lilac Road in Pala Mesa amid gusty, arid weather.



Strong and gusty Santa Ana winds drove the Lilac Fire on Thursday and most of the county remained under a "red flag" wildfire warning today due to the winds and low humidity levels. But those conditions were somewhat improved today with weaker winds and higher humidity levels, though the fire threat was still heightened.

