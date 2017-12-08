25 race horses killed in Lilac Fire

Firefighters battled a fast-moving wildfire that tore across thousands of acres near Fallbrook and was moving toward Oceanside as it destroyed dozens of homes and threatened hundreds of others, injured several people, closed roads and schools and prompted widespread evacuations.
Cleveland National Forest firefighters are responding by land and air to a vegetation fire off of Interstate 8 in Descanso.
At least 25 horses died Thursday when flames from the wind- driven Lilac Fire swept through the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall, where nearly 500 horses are stabled, officials said.
To support disaster recovery efforts, Uber is providing a free ride (up to $50) to or from evacuation centers in San Diego/Murrieta.
Santa Ana winds driving six major wildfires in Southern California -- including the 4,100-acre Lilac Fire burning near Fallbrook and Oceanside -- were expected to weaken Friday before strengthening again over the weekend, forecasters said.
A brush fire driven by gusty winds that have plagued Southern California all week exploded rapidly Thursday north of San Diego, destroying dozens of mobile homes in a retirement community and killing race horses at an elite training facility.
An extreme weather event with high winds and dry conditions is underway in select areas of San Diego County.
Due to the dangerous conditions created by the Lilac Fire near Fallbrook, several schools will be suspend classes on Friday.