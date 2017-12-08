Give yourself a lifelong gift

The content of this article is sponsored by Coleman University. To find out more, please visit Coleman University’s website.
The season of giving is upon us. Whether you're deployed or not, at home missing someone on deployment, or readying yourself to transition to civilian life, you probably have a gift list -- gifts you want to give to loved ones, family members, fellow service members, and friends. Whether you buy or make these gifts, or donate money or your time to a charity, the spirit of giving is with you.
Others have asked you for gift ideas, and you think of the kinds of gifts that you would like to receive. But where are you on your gift list? Yes, what about a gift for yourself? How about a gift that you can choose that will keep giving to you for years and years to come. What gift? A college degree.
"Education is power," observed Frederick Douglass in 1845. His words are still relevant today. Higher education can help you turn your dreams into reality. Any way you measure it, a college degree is the best gift that you can give yourself. Having a college degree can make a difference in your career choices, lifetime earnings, your lifestyle, and where you live. A college degree can open a path for you to a lifetime of opportunities.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment in computer and information technology occupations is projected to grow 13% by 2026, faster than the average for all occupations. This is over 546,000 new jobs.
But your first job after earning your bachelor's or associate's degree is only the beginning. A college education enriches your life in ways that cannot be measured by dollars. Your college experience can be both life affirming and career enhancing. Classroom, coursework and hands-on experience will expose you to diverse people and ideas.
At Coleman University, we provide the education you'll need to have a successful technology-focused career -- not just a job. Your degree program will expand your knowledge base and technical skills. Your critical-thinking skills will become sharper and your confidence will grow. Once earned, your college degree is yours for life. How many other gifts can you give yourself that you'll still have decades from now?
Know that we at Coleman University are here to help you give that greatest gift to yourself -- a college degree in a technology field. We are just a phone call away. Put yourself on your holiday gift list by calling 858-499-0202 and asking for our On the Homefront advisor.
Please accept my best wishes for the holidays and a Happy New Year in 2018!
Norbert J. Kubilus
President & CEO
Coleman University
