Zoo Day: Guinea Fowls - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Guinea Fowls

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you've been to the San Diego Safari Park, chances are you've seen them.

Guinea fowls are known for the mop-like crest of black feathers on their head.

At the Safari Park, guest are sometimes treated to a small guinea fowl parade.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.