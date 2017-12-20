Deadly deputy-involved shooting in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - At least one sheriff's deputy opened fire on an armed suspect, killing him, at the end of a North County road chase Wednesday afternoon, authorities reported.

The gunfire erupted about 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Camarillo and Roselle avenues in Oceanside, just north of state Route 78, sheriff's Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.

The suspect -- who was believed to have been armed with a pistol during the pursuit from Vista into the residential area southeast of MiraCosta College -- died at the scene.

No deputies were injured, the lieutenant said.

Authorities shut down traffic lanes near the site of the shooting to allow detectives to document evidence. The investigation was being headed by the Oceanside Police Department.