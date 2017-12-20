Deadly deputy-involved shooting in Oceanside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Deadly deputy-involved shooting in Oceanside

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - At least one sheriff's deputy opened fire on an armed suspect, killing him, at the end of a North County road chase Wednesday afternoon, authorities reported.

The gunfire erupted about 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Camarillo and Roselle avenues in Oceanside, just north of state Route 78, sheriff's Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.

The suspect -- who was believed to have been armed with a pistol during the pursuit from Vista into the residential area southeast of MiraCosta College -- died at the scene.

No deputies were injured, the lieutenant said.

Authorities shut down traffic lanes near the site of the shooting to allow detectives to document evidence. The investigation was being headed by the Oceanside Police Department.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Scoring a touchdown with the kids at Father Joe's

    Scoring a touchdown with the kids at Father Joe's

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 8:43 PM EST2017-12-21 01:43:26 GMT

    It was a touchdown at Father Joe's Villages on Wednesday as former San Diego Charger Shawne Merriman made a special visit to the shelter Downtown. 

     

    It was a touchdown at Father Joe's Villages on Wednesday as former San Diego Charger Shawne Merriman made a special visit to the shelter Downtown. 

     

  • In the Dark: New power outages planned for East County

    In the Dark: New power outages planned for East County

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 8:42 PM EST2017-12-21 01:42:43 GMT

    Dozens of communities across San Diego County will go without power this week.

     

    Dozens of communities across San Diego County will go without power this week.

     

  • Accusers come forward in sheriff sex abuse case

    Accusers come forward in sheriff sex abuse case

    Wednesday, December 20 2017 8:40 PM EST2017-12-21 01:40:47 GMT

    Women continue to come forward in the sexual misconduct case against a San Diego Sheriff's deputy. On Wednesday, two of the accusers spoke about their interactions with Deputy Richard Fischer.  

     

    Women continue to come forward in the sexual misconduct case against a San Diego Sheriff's deputy. On Wednesday, two of the accusers spoke about their interactions with Deputy Richard Fischer.  

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.