In the Dark: New power outages planned for East County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dozens of communities across San Diego County will go without power this week.

SDG&E has planned several outages for equipment repairs, but some residents are asking why the power has to be shut off during the holiday season.

News 8's Alicia Summers reports from Descanso with more on the outages and reaction from those affected.

To view a current map of planned outages visit the SDG&E website.

