Firefighters 'Fill the Boot' for the Iverson family

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters across the county are coming together in honor of fallen firefighter Cory Iverson.



The Cal Fire apparatus engineer lost his life fighting the Thomas Fire last week, leaving behind his pregnant wife and their two-year-old daughter.

32-year-old Iverson was an Escondido native and Cal Fire engineer, who was killed last week while fighting the Thomas Fire in Ventura County. The medical examiner said he suffered smoke inhalation and burns.

Fellow firefighters are raising money for his family, asking San Diegans to "Fill the Boot."



They will be collecting donations at several intersections around San Diego until 10 a. m.



A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family if you would like to donate online.

Iverson was assigned to Dulzura Fire Station in San Diego County and had been with Cal Fire since 2009.

