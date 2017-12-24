MegaMillions ticket worth $1.3M sold in Julian

JULIAN (CNS) - A store in Julian sold a MegaMillions ticket worth nearly $1.3 million, the California Lottery said.



The ticket was sold at Julian Market and Deli ahead of the Friday drawing. It matched five of the winning numbers -- but not the Mega number -- and is worth nearly $1.3 million.



"We don't know who won yet," market owner Keith Soria told the San Diego Union-Tribune on Saturday. "We've been waiting all day."



Friday's winning numbers were 1, 20, 30, 33, 42 and the Mega number 16.



No one managed to match all six of the winning numbers, and the next drawing on Tuesday is set to be worth $277 million.