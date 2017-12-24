MegaMillions ticket worth $1.3M sold in Julian

JULIAN (CNS) - A store in Julian sold a MegaMillions ticket worth nearly $1.3 million, the California Lottery said.
The ticket was sold at Julian Market and Deli ahead of the Friday drawing. It matched five of the winning numbers -- but not the Mega number -- and is worth nearly $1.3 million.
"We don't know who won yet," market owner Keith Soria told the San Diego Union-Tribune on Saturday. "We've been waiting all day."
Friday's winning numbers were 1, 20, 30, 33, 42 and the Mega number 16.
No one managed to match all six of the winning numbers, and the next drawing on Tuesday is set to be worth $277 million.
With Christmas Day just a few hours away, San Diegans were out getting some last-minute things done on Sunday.
California Highway Patrol officers arrested more people than last year for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County so far during its Christmas holiday enforcement period, the agency said Sunday.
A drunken driving and driver's license checkpoint in Chula Vista resulted in one arrest and 36 citations, police said Sunday.
San Diego will not be having a white Christmas, but we can expect pleasant temperatures and mild conditions as the week starts.
The Washington State football team is set to practice Sunday at Southwestern College in Chula Vista on its first full day in San Diego, while Michigan State, its opponent in Thursday's 40th annual Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium will practice at Mesa College in Clairemont.
An 87-year-old man was critically injured by a hit- and-run motorist in Encinitas, a sheriff's deputy said Sunday.
The holiday travel season is expected to kick into high gear Friday as millions of travelers hit the road or take to the sky to get to their holiday destination.
Family and friends of Cory Iverson, the Cal Fire San Diego engineer killed last Thursday battling the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, are gathering at a Point Loma church Saturday to celebrate the life of their fallen hero.