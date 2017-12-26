Bite into luck with a NYE tradition - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bite into luck with a NYE tradition

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Maybe all you need to do to have a successful year in 2018 is bite into the right food.

Wouldn't that be nice?

Some say a nice serving of black eyed peas could bring prosperity and cornbread will symbolize gold.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Midway taking a closer look at the traditional meal.

