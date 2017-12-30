New Year, New Laws: What to expect in 2018

Heading into 2018 there are new laws taking effect, ones that will impact bars, drivers and gun owners.

Starting January 1:

Bars and alcohol manufacturers will be allowed to offer free rides through taxi companies or ridesharing services to patrons who may have had too much to drink.

All ammunition purchases in the state must be conducted in person through a vendor licensed by the Department of Justice.

Applying for a new job will also have new rules. Prospective employers will no longer be able to ask applicants about their previous salary history or whether they have a criminal past, at least until a position is offered.

There will be new vehicle registration fees.

With the legalization of recreational pot will come additional clarification on driving while drugged.

Owners of backyard pools will have to follow new safety standards and additional inspections.

Schools will be required to make meals available to kids - even if their fees have not been paid.

Skydiving centers will be required to ensure its instructors are certified.

It will be legal for people to begin to cross the street when the red hand is flashing.