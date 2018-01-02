Schools reopen in Bonsall after Lilac Fire closure

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Bonsall residents are working to recover from last month's Lilac Fire.

One big step toward normalcy was students getting back to class on Tuesday.

Four schools that were shut down because of ash and fire debris reopened and News 8's Angie Lee shares how one family is handling the transition.

Noelani Kaimuloa says she's happy to be back in class with her friends after her family lost their home in the fire.

Even with everything she's been through recently, Noelani says she's grateful that her family is closer together.

To learn more about her family's ordeal and to help out, click here.

