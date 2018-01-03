Two dead after multi-vehicle crash in Scripps Ranch

The estimated Powerball jackpot has climbed to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize.
Two men were killed, a woman in their car was badly injured, an off-duty police officer suffered lesser injuries, and a suspected drunk driver was under arrest Wednesday morning following a fiery overnight crash on Interstate 15 in the Scripps Ranch area.
The number of flu-related cases continues to skyrocket across the region. Local leaders are alarmed how quickly the virus is spreading, adding a sense of urgency to control the situation.
Mild weather conditions with above-average temperatures will continue Wednesday across San Diego County with very similar conditions in the forecast over the next week or so.
On Tuesday, residents in East County were discussing ways to revitalize a community that they say is in decline.
From a pot shop in Santa Cruz that hung a banner proclaiming "Prohibition is Over!" to one in San Diego handing out T-shirts showing the first moon landing and declaring a "giant leap for mankind," the Golden State turned a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana.
President Donald Trump today approved California's request for a presidential major disaster declaration in response to recent wildfires in the state, including those in Los Angeles, San Diego, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.
The producer of "Hamilton" announced Tuesday the availability of $10 lottery tickets to see the acclaimed musical during its San Diego run.