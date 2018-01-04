Jeff Sessions to end policy that let legal pot flourish

Tiger Woods is playing twice in California over the next six week as he begins another comeback on the PGA Tour from back surgery.
Three men were arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of committing at least four robberies overnight in Chula Vista and National City, police said.
Just four days after a newly implemented law made recreational marijuana legal in San Diego and the rest of California, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to make an announcement Thursday that could put marijuana growers, sellers and users back on the wrong side of the law, it was reported.
Rain could finally be on the way to San Diego County, though it's not expected until early next week.
A camera captured the moment a bicyclist was hit by a car and dragged underneath it on a busy street in North Park on Tuesday.
A 52-year-old man who was shot in his head in the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego is not expected to survive, police said Thursday.
A 12-month-old baby is one of 34 new flu deaths recently reported in San Diego, bringing this season’s total to 45, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced today.
A woman was found dead Wednesday in a home in Ramona and a man was airlifted to a hospital with a life-threatening injury.