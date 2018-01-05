How to reset the body's biological clocks - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

How to reset the body's biological clocks

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Are you having trouble losing weight?

It may not be what you eat, but more when you eat it.

The Salk Institute for Biological Studies here in San Diego is doing some groundbreaking research on this topic.

They are finding that your body clock has a lot to do with your overall health.

Research has shown that our daily eating, sleeping, and activity patterns can affect health and determine our long term risk for various diseases.

The lab has designed an app that can help people understand their body’s rhythms, and in turn get on a diet that counts time not calories. The app is called My Circadian Clock.

Dr. Emily Manoogian from the Salk Institute visits Morning Extra to explain to our News 8 viewers.

