How to reset the body's biological clocks

Foodies on Friday flocked to Clairemont where a beloved sandwich shop returned to business after a fire burned it to the ground in 2015.
A father of six and well-known surfer who coached the ocean sport at Coronado public schools died Friday during an early-morning outing in the breakers off Sunset Cliffs.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo.
At least one person was killed late Friday afternoon in a fiery broadside collision between a big rig and a passenger vehicle on a rural highway in northern San Diego County.
The Trump administration has proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years to significantly extend the border wall with Mexico, providing one of its most detailed blueprints of how the president hopes to carry out a signature campaign pledge.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Friday that his agency's Southern District of California, which comprises San Diego and Imperial counties, will receive an additional top prosecutor charged exclusively with reducing violent crime.
Two years ago, residents in Del Dios knew a dying red eucalyptus tree needed to be cut down or turned into art.
With the first significant rainfall in months due early next week in the San Diego area, county officials on Friday urged people in potentially at-risk locales -- notably, communities ravaged last month by a fast-moving wildfire near Camp Pendleton -- to take steps to protect their property.
San Diegans are about to get a history lesson as the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" begins its run in San Diego on Saturday.
A man accused of speeding, driving drunk and causing a fiery freeway pileup near Miramar that killed two people and injured two others, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges including murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while impaired and hit-and-run.