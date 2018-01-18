Controversy over Mission Bay hotel's expansion plan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Controversy over Mission Bay hotel's expansion plan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Opponents of a plan to expand a Mission Bay hotel on Wednesday tried to get the public on their side ahead of a crucial meeting.

The Bahia Hotel Resort wants to reconfigure hundreds of public parking spaces to accommodate its expansion, but opponents claim the plan would eliminate many of those spaces and cut off access to a popular beach front. 

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Mission Bay with more on the controversy. 

