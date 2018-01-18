The Zephyr: Testing out new way to clean the bay

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – An exciting device is making big waves in San Diego.

A Solana Beach company is teaming up with the Port of San Diego on a new technique to remove debris from the San Diego Bay.

The Zephyr project will be able to patrol San Diego’s waters and use port property to dock up and unload trash – and more importantly fund their operation with a large cash contribution.

Eric Dieters designed the rig with his company Zephyr Debris Removal. It skims the water to pick up debris from shoes to Dorito bags – in shallow and rough conditions.

After the Port of San Diego approved to enter a pilot program with Dieters for one year, the company will receive $100,000 that will help fund patrolling the waters four days a week for six hours a day.

There is no name for the boat yet, but its ability to scoop trash from the waters of the San Diego may have earned it the title of squeaky clean.

In exchange, the Port of San Diego will receive a five percent share of Zephyr's revenue. The incubator program itself was started back in 2016, to help start water based business ventures like this one.