Zoo Day: It's the fossa

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Fossa is a cat-like, carnivorous mammal that can be found in Madagascar.

The modern mongoose and the fossa evolved from the same ancestor, which arrived on Madagascar about 21 million years ago.

One of their noticeable features is their extra-long tails that help them balance and jump from branch to branch.

They also have retractable claws like those of a cat and flexible ankle joints which help them climb down trees headfirst.

Fossas are classified as a vulnerable species, with only about 2,500 in the wild.

Senior trainer, Kymberlee Jenke, with the San Diego Zoo has all the details.