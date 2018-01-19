Monster Jam makes another stop at Petco Park

Two of the region's largest federal enterprises, military bases and border patrol, are unlikely to face major disruptions in the event of a looming government shutdown that experts say likely is to occur at midnight.
Unicorn Fest is sure to be a blast. There will be lots of vendors selling unicorn themed food, drinks, treats, clothing, accessories, and performers that are sure to entertain.
He's known for several of his hilarious roles in films like 'Dumb and Dumber', 'Something About Mary', and 'Half Baked'. Harland Williams is in town this weekend at American Comedy in the Gaslamp.
An active duty member of the Military who started a mobile app that is like craig's list for the military!
At least one Riverside County sheriff's deputy opened fire Friday on an auto-theft suspect -- causing no reported injuries -- following a road chase that ended in the far northern reaches of the San Diego area.
A California deer mouse caught in routine trapping in the Santa Ysabel area has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus, the first positive testing of the virus in San Diego County in 2018.
Fossa is a cat-like, carnivorous mammal that can be found in Madagascar. The modern mongoose and the fossa evolved from the same ancestor, which arrived on Madagascar about 21 million years ago.
Recent assaults by tactical teams on prototypes of President Donald Trump’s proposed wall with Mexico indicate their imposing heights should stop border crossers, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the rigorous assessment told The Associated Press.