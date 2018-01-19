Child Abuse and Neglect: Spotting the warning signs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - New details are being revealed about the horrific case in Riverside County, where a couple is accused of keeping their 13 children captive.



Authorities say they only showered once a year, were taunted with toys and treats and were punished by being tied down or shackled.



Extended family members and neighbors say they didn't see anything out of the ordinary.

Visiting Morning Extra from Home Start is CEO Laura Tancredi-Baese with information on how we can spot the warning.