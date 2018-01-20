Women's March San Diego 2018: Thousands expected to attend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Coastal rail closures could complicate the commute for the thousands of people expected at Women's Marches set for downtown San Diego and San Marcos Saturday, though additional transit options are being made available.
The San Diego event began at 10 a.m. at the downtown Waterfront Park on Pacific Highway. The North County march is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Palomar College. They're being held in conjunction with other marches across the country.
This year's theme, "Hear Our Vote" is meant to engage voters to support women's rights, human rights, social and environmental justice, and to encourage participation in the 2018 midterm elections.
Speakers at the San Diego march will include state Sen. Toni Atkins, Nancy Nagle of the Santa Ysabel Kumeyaay Nation, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, Rep. Susan Davis and Council members Barbara Bry and Georgette Gomez.
Coaster and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner rail service will be halted in San Diego County this weekend to allow crews to complete improvements, but replacement bus services will available to shuttle attendees to the downtown march.
Nonstop replacement buses for Coaster trains will offer service from Oceanside Transit Center, Carlsbad Village, Carlsbad Poinsettia, Encinitas, Solana Beach and Sorrento Valley to Old Town San Diego station beginning at 8 a.m.
Individual buses for each station will depart from Old Town in the afternoon: Sorrento Valley at 2:30 p.m., Solana Beach at 2:35 p.m., Encinitas at 2:40 p.m., Calsbad Poinsettia at 2:45 p.m., Carlsbad Village at 2:50 p.m. and Oceanside at 2:50 p.m.
Amtrak will also operate trains every half-hour from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. between Old Town San Diego and Santa Fe Depot, which is about four blocks from the downtown march location.
Metropolitan Transit System trolleys will operate with increased frequency.
The Green Line will run every 7.5 minutes between SDCCU Stadium and downtown and every 15 minutes from Santee to downtown beginning at 8 a.m. The Orange Line will run every 15 minutes from El Cajon Transit Center to downtown beginning at 8:15 a.m. The Blue Line will run every 15 minutes from San Ysidro to downtown throughout the day.
The San Marcos march can be reached by Sprinter trains, which will offer additional service on top of its normal Saturday schedule.
Additional trains will depart westbound from Escondido Transit Center at 8:03 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. and eastbound from Oceanside Transit Center at 9:03 a.m. and 10:03 a.m.
