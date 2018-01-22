USS Portland makes Naval Base San Diego its new home port

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland will arrive Monday to make Naval Base San Diego its new home port.

The Portland is the 11th San Antonio-class amphibious dock ship in the Navy's fleet.

The ship is named in honor of Portland, Oregon, and was built in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

It left its building site in Mississippi six weeks ago headed for San Diego, making stops along the way on the East Coast, Guantanamo Bay and Cuba.