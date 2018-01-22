Firefighters knock down 3-alarm structure fire in Rolando

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An apartment complex under construction in Rolando went up in flames Monday, causing extensive damage, injuring one person and sending a thick column of black smoke into the sky near San Diego State University.
A roofer working with a torch accidentally ignited the blaze at 68th and Amherst streets about noon and was unable to put it out on his own, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
It took firefighters over an hour to fully extinguish the blaze, which engulfed two of the three structures at the site, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. Police closed down traffic lanes in the immediate area as crews worked to subdue the flames.
The worker who sparked the fire suffered only minor trauma and declined to be taken to a hospital, Munoz said.
Facebook Video: Three-alarm apartment fire in Rolando:
Third alarm fire from about noon today. This is an apartment complex under construction. Firefighters were able to save 1 of 3 buildings. Great teamwork by several fire departments. One minor injury to the worker who accidentally started the fire. pic.twitter.com/a6QV3WvuWP— SDFD (@SDFD) January 22, 2018
Neighbor shot this pic of fire near 68th and Amherst @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/KuN47lT4aO— Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) January 22, 2018
A verdict is expected Monday afternoon in the trial of Jason Riley King, a Marine accused of driving the wrong way on state Route 163 in Mission Valley while drunk, causing a head-on collision that killed two UCSD medical students and seriously injured three of their classmates in the other car.
Hundreds of Helix High School students staged a walk- out Monday morning to protest police brutality after video emerged over the weekend on social media showing a La Mesa police officer on campus slamming a teenage girl to the ground.
Authorities Monday released the name of a 27-year old man who was fatally shot over the weekend in a Valencia Park-area neighborhood.
A man accused of stabbing his uncle to death in Pacific Beach was expected to appear in court Monday.
The Trump administration announced Monday it was preparing to replace existing vehicle barriers along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in New Mexico that officials call "an area of high illegal entry."
Prior to 1867, the area which today makes up downtown San Diego was jokingly known as "Rabbitville."
The mayor Monday announced the appointment of native San Diegan Kris Michell as the city's chief operating officer.