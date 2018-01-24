Late Late Show music guest Royal Blood performs "I Only Lie When I Love You" for the Stage 56 audience.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m
Late Late Show music guest Royal Blood performs "I Only Lie When I Love You" for the Stage 56 audience.
After Michael Peña tells James about his first job as a horrible background actor, O'Shea Jackson Jr. talks about working as a hype man for his dad, Ice Cube, and not liking his odd name as a child.
From her lonely White House bedroom, Melania Trump sings about wanting to be where the people are and sounds a lot like Ariel from The Little Mermaid.
James asks Ed Helms about his near life-long love for Dolly Parton and how he actually relayed his feelings to her later in life.
James took advantage of the long weekend to find a new love thanks to the internet. Salt Bae and Young Joe Biden have been replaced with Kangaroo Bae after a photo of a kangaroo very casually blocking the entrance to an Australian public restroom went viral.
When James asks Gillian Anderson, also a parent to three children, about the difference between raising boys and girls, Gillian recalls one morning her son nearly sparked a coming-of-age discussion.
James asks "America's Next Top Model" creator and host Tyra Banks about evolving from the Smize to Next-Level Fierce (#NLF) and Tyra gives James and Matt Smith a demonstration.
A Tinder date gets off to an odd start when a large fish man shows up to meet a normal human female, but the two hit it off until one small miscue derails the early chemistry.
Back for his first show in 2018, James asks his guests about their new year's resolutions and learns Bradley Whitford has his eyes on timeliness and reading and Jamie Bell aims to gain weight, something that defies Connie Britton resolution logic.