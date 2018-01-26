Man taken into custody after standoff with police in Point Loma Heights

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A standoff between San Diego Police and a man in Point Loma Heights ended Thursday night with the man being taken into custody.

The man was reportedly armed with a machete and had been holed up inside a vehicle for several hours as negotiators worked to get him to come out.

The incident started just after 6 p.m. on Mentone Street near Point Loma Boulevard.

It was unclear how the standoff began or if the man had committed any kind of crime.

He was described to News 8 as "agitated" and had shouted to officers that he was upset about a woman in his life.

Just before 11 p.m., police officers fired pepper ball shots, stormed the car and took the man into custody.

News 8's Chris Gros reports from the scene with details on the efforts it took to get the man out of the car.