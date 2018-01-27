Point Loma pharmacy robbed for the second time this month

POINT LOMA (NEWS 8) – For the second time this month, the Point Loma Cabrillo drug store, on Catalina Boulevard, was robbed at gunpoint Friday night. In both cases the gunmen made demands for prescription drugs.

Surveillance video of Friday night’s incident shows the suspect drawing a weapon and ordering everyone in the store to the ground.

After the first incident, the pharmacy was formed to put up a sign that said they longer sold certain prescription drugs.

Those who work at the pharmacy blame the robberies on the opioid crisis.

Eyewitnesses and employees alike were stunned at the brazen stick up.

The suspect is described as a man in 30’s or 40’s wearing a ball cap and carrying a handgun.

No one was hurt during Friday's robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.