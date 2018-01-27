San Diego Pride teams up with Habitat for Humanity

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dozens of volunteers with the LGBTQ community, working with the Habitat for Humanity, spread out to different build sites across San Diego County Saturday.

This is the first partnership with San Diego Pride, which includes more than 70 volunteers handling a host of duties to construct four townhomes from top to bottom in Logan Heights.

"I've been painting. I was taping up some plastic and taping up some painters tape so that painters could come through,” explained Eric Heinritz the Executive Director of San Diego LBGT Pride

No task is too tedious.

"Our volunteer group, they're a very passionate group they're a very giving type of group of people,” continued Heinritz.

"This is hard work,” said volunteer Debra Chavis. "It's what I love doing, giving back."

Much has been accomplished since the summer groundbreaking on the property off Cesar Chavez Parkway.

Then a team of 120 volunteers strapped on hard hats to hammer down and lend a hand.

"I mean everyone understands that housing is a really big issue here in San Diego,” said Karen Begin the Director of Development for San Diego Habitat for Humanity

This is just first section of what will eventually become 11 units.

"We build 4 days a week, we're on site with 15 or more volunteers,” continued Begin. "We enable folks earning below 80 percent of the area’s median income here to purchase and own the homes.”

This first phase of the four townhomes is expected to be completed in June 2018 and at that time some family can move in. Then, all 11 units are expected to be completed by December.