Trixie loves to cuddle

Breed: Miniature Poodle
Age: 4 years
Sex: Female
Adoption Fee: Fee Waived

Trixie, a 4-year-old miniature poodle, is looking for a loving home. She’s a sweet girl, loves to cuddle and loves to chase tennis balls! She needs a special family who can give her the care she needs and a lot of love.

Trixie has Addison’s disease, which is a hormonal disorder. She can lead a perfectly happy, healthy life – she just needs an injection of her medication every 3-4 weeks.

Her adoption fee includes her spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

