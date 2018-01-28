Nesting habitat at Fiesta Island restored for endangered bird

Jason Day and Alex Noren went 77 holes in the Farmers Insurance Open, and it still wasn't enough to decide a winner.
Instead of going door-to-door, an innovative Girl Scout posted up outside her Chula Vista home to sell cookies for the 2018 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Lila Flores started her own cookie drive thru with lots of different flavors and a goal is to sell 250 boxes so she can go to camp for free. Girl Scouts around San Diego and Imperial Counties will be selling cookies for the next six weeks. Be sure to grab some and support your local scout!
Two Auschwitz survivors who now live in San Diego came together to tell the public their story ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day. Rose Schindler and Malka Kempner met for the first time Tuesday at the San Diego City Council where they were being recognized with a Holocaust Remembrance Day proclamation. Saturday was the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
East County mountain peaks may see 90 mile per hour gusts Sunday night, and the National Weather Service on Sunday extended a Red Flag Warning to 7 p.m. Monday.
Dozens of volunteers with the LGBTQ community, working with the Habitat for Humanity, spread out to different build sites across San Diego County Saturday.
Ryan Palmer holds a one-shot lead over defending champion Jon Rahm entering Saturday's third round of the $6.9 million Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla.