Brush fire prompts evacuation order in Malibu

MALIBU (CNS) - Los Angeles County firefighters fought a brush fire amid windy conditions in Malibu Monday, stopping the spread of the blaze at 2.6 acres, authorities said.



The fire was reported at 3:14 a.m. at Civic Center and Webb Ways and threatened structures, Dispatch Supervisor Imy McBride said. About 200 firefighters were deployed to the scene.



Mandatory evacuations were ordered in the Harbor Vista, Malibu Colony and Malibu Crest areas, according to a deputy at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.



At about 5 a.m., officials announced the blaze was contained but that mandatory evacuations would remain while the fire was being extinguished. The evacuation order was lifted about 5:30 a.m. and fire officials after daybreak said the flames were contained.



The mandatory evacuations affected 10 homes in the Malibu Knolls neighborhood, sheriff's Sgt. B. Johnson said. No injuries were reported, he said.



Helicopters made water drops in the area, fire officials said. Three helicopters were originally deployed, but that number was reduced to one once the flames were contained, Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford said.



What sparked the fire wasn't immediately determined. It came amid a red flag warning scheduled to be in force until this afternoon.

Fire trucks lined up on #Malibu Cyn rd for small brush fire threatening homes in city, evacuations ordered @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/WE7Gm1WI56 — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) January 29, 2018