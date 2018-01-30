Former Padres GM Kevin Towers dead at 56 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Former Padres GM Kevin Towers dead at 56

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/AP) — Kevin Towers, whose 14-year tenure as general manager of the San Diego Padres included an appearance in the 1998 World Series, has died from complications of cancer. He was 56.

Friend and former agent Barry Axelrod said Towers died Tuesday at a hospital. Towers' wife, Kelley, was at his side.

Towers was diagnosed with a rare form of thyroid cancer a little more than a year ago.

Axelrod said Towers was admitted to a hospital with fluid on his lungs a few days ago, and friends and family members thought he would be able to go home Tuesday

As he spoke last week about being elected to the Hall of Fame, former Padres closer Trevor Hoffman grew emotional when he mentioned Towers' influence on his career.

Towers also was general manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As the news spread, many fans expressed their condolences on Twitter.


