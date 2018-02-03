U.S. Navy commissions littoral combat ship USS Omaha

Animal rights activists across the globe came together Saturday to call for an end to trophy hunting.
The navy celebrated its newest ship Saturday, as more than a thousand people gathered at the Broadway pier for the commissioning of the USS Omaha.
Egg-throwing and three arrests were the result of dueling demonstrations Saturday at Chicano Park, where a group calling for the American flag to be displayed at the local landmark was met with hundreds of counter-protesters.
Pumped to push back on plans promoting offshore drilling, many packed Mission Beach Saturday for the Hands Across the Sand event organized by Oceana.
During Sunday’s football parties, many menus will include alcohol and while the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants fans to enjoy the day, they want them to do so safely.
A big part of watching the Super Bowl is the food and one of the top dishes on the menu is chicken wings.
A man suspected of fatally shooting his girlfriend and her aunt early Friday morning in the trio's condominium near Lower Otay Lake turned up dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later in Los Angeles County, authorities reported.
No major weather changes are on tap for Saturday as San Diego County continues to enjoy a spell of warm, dry and mostly sunny weather.
Six people were injured, including two men who suffered life-threatening injuries and two small children who suffered minor injuries, when an airborne car driven by a girl too young to have a driver's license landed atop a family traveling in a mini-van in the University City
Pictures have poured in from News 8 viewers as we continue our Your Stories investigation about sudden, skyrocketing water bills.