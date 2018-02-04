Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A sprinkler system and quick response by firefighters limited damage from a fire to an office building Saturday in San Diego, authorities said.



At about 5:15 p.m. a passerby noticed flames coming from the side of a building at 9449 Balboa Avenue, fire officials said. It went to a second alarm at 5:31 p.m. and the flames were out within 20 minutes.



Fire damage was confined to the third floor exterior deck and water damaged a couple of law offices next to the deck, firefighters said.



No injuries were reported, they said.



The fire was caused by discarded smoking materials, officials said.