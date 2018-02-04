Teen dies after single-car crash in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A teenaged man's medical condition deteriorated quickly after a single-vehicle crash, and he died at a hospital, police confirmed Sunday.
Josiah Lopez, 19, lost control of his car and struck a tree near the intersection of Proctor Valley Road and Rocking Horse Drive at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
Responding paramedics found him alert and complaining of shortness of breath. He was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where his condition began to deteriorate.
Tests showed he had an irregular heartbeat, and doctors attempted to perform surgery on him.
Despite their efforts, Lopez was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m.
